Netizens criticise representation of Gods in ‘Adipurush’

The anticipation for Om Raut’s film “Adipurush,” starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon, has been building since its announcement.

However, just a few hours after the teaser was released, netizens began criticizing the film for Saif’s “Islamic” appearance, unconvincing VFX, and the costumes of the other cast members.

Lord Hanuman from Ramanand Sagar’s serial “Ramayan” to “Adipurush” is also being compared.

Hanuman is played in the film by actor Devdatta Gajanan Nage.

Netizens have claimed that Hanuman’s appearance in the film is similar to Islamic attire, while Saif’s Ravan resembles Allauddin Khilji.

Earlier on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra reportedly expressed his disapproval of the film’s depiction of the gods

Mishra claimed that Hanuman was portrayed wearing leather clothes in the film, despite the fact that his look is clearly described in the Hanuman Chalisa

“The teaser contains some offensive scenes. Such scenes offend religious sentiments. I’ve written to the director, Om Raut, urging that these scenes be removed. If he does not comply, legal action will be taken “According to reports, the minister said.

The Ramayana is retold in “Adipurush.” Raghav, another name for Lord Ram, is the name given to Prabhas’ character. Kriti Sanon plays Janaki (Sita), while Saif plays Ravana.

Adipurush’s creators spent a fortune on visual effects. The film was reportedly made on a budget of over Rs 400 crore, the majority of which was spent on VFX, but the end result appears to be far from what the audience expected.

(Inputs from IANS)