Netflix cancells Will Smith movie

Netflix has cancelled the sequel to the 2017 film Bright, which starred Will Smith as the main character Daryl Ward, an LAPD investigator who lives in a world that coexists with mythical creatures.

The development for the sequel started in 2018 but suddenly came to a halt just one month after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

Citations say that the reason for the movie’s cancellation is not related to the infamous slap. But isn’t it weird how a film in development for three years just gets scrapped out of the blue and coincidentally right when its star actor is facing controversy?

This movie’s cancellation comes right after Smith faced some terrible consequences for his on-stage smack. Since that incident, he’s had to retire from the Academy, he’s been banned from the Oscars for ten years, and his movies Fast and Loose and Bad Boys 4 have stalled production. Additionally, a National Geographic series called Pole to Pole was supposed to feature Smith visiting the North and South poles, but development for that has been delayed as well. It’s all become a mess for the actor as of now.

Smith is now spending his time seemingly running away from everything for a little while. He was spotted in Mumbai recently and apparently, he travelled to India for “spiritual purposes, to practice yoga and meditation.”