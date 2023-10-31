Will Smith Recalls the Moment He Knew He Belonged on Camera

Will Smith, the 55-year-old actor and musician, reflects on the pivotal moment when he realized his passion for acting.

In his new podcast ‘Class of ’88’, Smith, an Oscar winner, explores his hip-hop roots and the transition into acting, sharing candid insights. The podcast’s debut episode, published on Friday, features Smith’s revelation about his love for being in front of the camera during the making of the music video for “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” a track from their 1988 album ‘He’s the DJ, I’m the Rapper.’

The artist, initially focused on his rap career, was apprehensive about the song’s release but found the experience of creating the music video transformative. He described the unique visual style and his role in the video, where he rapped directly into the camera and realized his passion for being on screen.

‘Class of ’88’ premiered on Friday, offering engaging conversations between Smith and his contemporaries from the late ’80s hip-hop scene. Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, his longtime collaborator, reminisce about their hip-hop journey during a time when the industry was just discovering the profitability of rap. In one anecdote, they recall a humorous incident from 1987 when Smith attempted to remove a cast from a producer’s healed broken leg. (ANI)