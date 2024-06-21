Neha Bhasin shares love for music ahead of World Music Day 2024

As World Music Day 2024 approaches, celebrated Indian singer Neha Bhasin opens up about the profound role music plays in her life and how she continues to evolve as an artist.

Neha Bhasin stands out in the Indian music industry for her unique blend of talent, creativity, and technique. Since her debut, she has made a mark with her distinctive style and unmatched vocal prowess. Her fashion sense is as striking as her music, making her a favorite across generations. Neha’s ability to continually reinvent herself has kept her relevant and beloved by fans.

Despite her chic fashion persona, Neha identifies primarily as a musician. Her impressive body of work speaks volumes about her dedication and skill. In an exclusive conversation ahead of World Music Day, Neha shared her thoughts on what music means to her and how she keeps improving her craft.

“Music is life to me,” Neha said. “It’s the air I breathe and the oxygen that keeps me going. This art form has shaped my identity both nationally and internationally. I owe everything to music. Nowadays, with the rise of independent music, artists like me have unprecedented freedom. We no longer rely solely on film music to succeed. This era has given us wings to soar. My passion for learning, creating, and delivering high-quality music is ever-growing. The support from my audience pushes me to constantly upgrade my skills. It’s not just about keeping the love of my longtime fans but also about winning new admirers.”

“I’m always honing my craft, whether it’s through practice or live performances. The energy from live audiences inspires me to give my best. World Music Day is my way of thanking music for everything it has given me and a reminder never to take my success for granted. This mindset keeps me driven and grateful for the continuous love and support I receive.”

Neha Bhasin’s humility and down-to-earth nature set her apart from many of her peers. As she continues to enchant audiences with her music and style, she remains a beacon of inspiration in the industry.

Here’s wishing Neha Bhasin continued success and happiness on World Music Day and beyond. Stay tuned for more updates from this extraordinary artist.