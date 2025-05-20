Neha Bhasin accuses Nancy Tyagi of making fake DIY outfit claims

Last year, fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi stunned the world with her self-designed stunning ensemble for her debut at the International Cannes Film Festival. This year, she returned to the global event and made heads turn with her ethereal silver ensemble. However, her day two outfit is in troubled waters. Singer Neha Bhasin has accused Nancy Tyagi of making false claims of sewing her own outfit.

Taking to Instagram, Neha Bhasin shared screenshots of Nancy’s and an outfit she wore. Both had an uncanny resemblance, which is hard to ignore. For her second day ensemble, Nancy Tyagi opted for a bedazzled gold corset-style short dress. The dress featured intricately sewn beads which cascaded from the fitted bodice. She rounded the look with a flouncy gold floor-length jacket with poofy sleeves. In the comparison pictures shared by Neha, Nancy’s beaded dress looked almost identical to the one the songstress wore. Neha wrote, “This corset looks too familiar hmmmm. Just wondering” and “Same same” as captions to the stories.

The issue caused a stir following the revelation that Nancy did not sew the outfit herself, as suggested by her emotional Instagram caption. On the other hand, Surbhi Gupta, the founder of The Source Bombay, a boutique store in Bandra, is the creator. Surbhi told The Free Press Journal that Nancy purchased the corset dress from them for Rs 25,000 before Cannes. She stated that while Nancy may have added the jacket to personalise the outfit, the main piece was from their store. “There was no barter or collaboration. She bought it, so of course she can wear it how she wants — but it’s our design.”

Meanwhile, sharing her look on social media, Nancy penned a heartfelt story behind the outfit. She stated that it was her mother’s favourite colour. Moreover, she stated that it took her a month to make the ensemble.

