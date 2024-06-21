Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant SONA to close June 30; announces the last brunch

Priyanka Chopra’s former New York City restaurant, SONA, is preparing to shut its doors. The restaurant’s service will conclude with its final brunch on June 30. SONA is known for its sophisticated ambience and modern Indian cuisine. The restaurant was frequented by celebrities and soon gained prominence in the city.

On Instagram, the restaurant announced its final service, reflecting on a remarkable three-year journey in the service industry: “After more than three remarkable years, Sona will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors. It’s been our greatest honor to serve you. SONA’s final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30.”

In 2021, Priyanka co-founded the New York City restaurant with Maneesh Goyal. After two years, the ‘Quantico’ star stepped away from the venture in August 2023, as confirmed by People Magazine. SONA was inaugurated with a special ‘pooja’ attended by Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the actress’s decision to step away from the partnership, her spokesperson revealed, “Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India. Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await.”

SONA co-founder and Priyanka Chopra’s friend Maneesh K Goyal also commented, saying that working with the ‘Dostana’ star was like a dream. Goyal further expressed gratitude for Priyanka’s partnership and support. While Priyanka will no longer serve as a creative partner at SONA, she will remain part of the SONA family, and the team is excited for their respective new chapters ahead.

On the acting front, Priyanka is currently shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film, ‘The Bluff’ in Australia. In the upcoming film, the actress will star alongside Karl Urban. Additionally, she is preparing for the release of ‘Heads of State.’