Nancy Tyagi stuns at Cannes once again!

Last year, Nancy Tyagi stunned the world with her self-designed stunning ensemble for her debut at the International Cannes Film Festival. This year, too, she returned to the global event and made heads turn with her ethereal silver ensemble.

For the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Nancy Tyagi created a structured silver ensemble that bustled with eye-catching elements. Intricately embellished with sequence, she sourced the materials from Seelampur, a thriving market in Delhi. Her fit featured a plunging neckline with a fitted corset-like bodice hugging her. A structured midriff wrapped around her and made way into a headpiece like a collar. It featured ethereal roses that elevated the look. The bodice flowed into a sheer floor-length skirt, featuring shimmering sequin work. The hem also featured the silver roses, as flouncy tulle added volume to the hem, creating a captivating ensemble. With her needlecraft, Nancy once again baffled the internet as viewers gushed over her look.

Taking to Instagram, Nancy shared snippets of her red carpet look, expressing gratitude for the opportunity. She penned the caption, “Phir se Cannes… phir se red carpet… kabhi socha nahi tha ki yeh safar itna khoobsurat hoga. Dil se shukriya sabko jo saath hain iss journey mein.”

Speaking at the event, Nancy echoed similar sentiments as she voiced her excitement. She said, “I am feeling very good and this time I am very excited. I have been so emotional since morning, looking at every place, because the last time I was here… my life changed.”

Explaining her design inspiration, Nancy revealed, “I love flowers, so I made a flower-related outfit.” Reflecting on her stunning look, she added, “This is my outfit. I feel very proud to walk on such a big red carpet wearing something I made myself. It feels amazing.”

After her looks emerged on social media, fans couldn’t help but marvel at her talent. Several fans noted how they vicariously live through the talented self-made artist. One user wrote, “The confidence on your face now as compared to last year makes me feel so proud!!! As if it’s a personal achievement!” Another added, “From sewing your own outfits to owning the red carpet at Cannes what a surreal and beautiful journey, Nancy. You’ve shown us that dreams stitched with passion really do come true. So proud and inspired by you.”

