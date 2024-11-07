Neena Gupta, Neetu Kapoor, and Soni Razdan enjoy cozy coffee catch-up

Veteran actresses Neena Gupta, Neetu Kapoor, and Soni Razdan recently reunited for a cozy coffee date.

Neena shared a candid photo of the trio, along with their other friends, on Instagram. In the heartwarming image, the three actresses can be seen smiling warmly as they savour their coffee and conversation. Sharing this candid click, the ‘Badhaai Ho’ actress captioned it, “You have to post a good photo, right?”

In the photo, Neena sits on the floor, holding her coffee and looking stylish in an off-shoulder dress. Neetu sports a blue and white outfit, while Soni Razdan exudes elegance in a chic white co-ord paired with a floral blue top. The photo is definitely serving up major friendship goals.

This snapshot appears to be from Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s birthday celebration, as the little one turns two today.

Both Neetu and Soni penned sweet birthday wishes for their granddaughter earlier in the day. Neetu shared an adorable photo of Raha with her parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, captioning it, “Our pyaar’s birthday. God bless (sic).”

Soni Razdan also shared a precious moment with Raha, accompanied by a heartfelt note. In the image, the proud grandmother holds Raha in her arms as they gaze at monkeys from a balcony. She captioned the picture, “No feeling in the world beats being your grandma and having the privilege of capturing precious moments like these for posterity. A part of me wishes that you never grow up. Yet, I am delighted to see you do just that! Happy 2nd Birthday to our darling Raha. We love you sooooo much.”

Ranbir and Alia hosted a special birthday party for Raha today, with close friends and family in attendance, including Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Karan Johar with his kids Yash and Roohi, Ayan Mukerji, and more.