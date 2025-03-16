Alia Bhatt turns 32: Soni Razdan’s poem will melt your heart!

Alia Bhatt just turned 32, and her birthday bash was a mix of love, nostalgia, and a little heartache. Her mom, veteran actress Soni Razdan, kicked off the celebrations with a heartfelt Instagram post. Sharing a series of adorable pictures with her daughter, Soni penned a sweet little poem that perfectly captured her emotions.

“Dearest Alia

A little wish for you …

You perhaps do not know

How you make all our lives glow

Hope you have a smashing year

And live it without any fears

May audacity be your friend

And your triumphs never end

May your troubles melt away

(And not come back another day)

I know my poem’s not that great

But it’s heart’s in the right place

All that I’m trying to convey

Is I love you more than words can say

Happy Birthday birdie. Keep on flying”

Soni’s poem was filled with love and humor, ending with, “I know my poem’s not that great, but its heart’s in the right place.” Fans couldn’t get enough of this mother-daughter bond!

Adding to the warmth was Alia’s mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, who called her a “gorgeous friend” in a touching social media post. Alia, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, shares a close bond with the Kapoor family, and this little gesture was proof of that.

Alia had planned a fun-filled Holi and birthday getaway to Alibaug. But fate had other plans. She cut her trip short after the sudden passing of veteran filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, father of her close friend and director Ayan Mukerji. The news left the Bollywood fraternity in shock, and Alia returned to Mumbai to pay her respects.

Despite the emotional day, Alia stayed professional. At a media interaction, she spilled some details about her much-anticipated film ‘Love and War’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film stars Alia alongside her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Currently, the cast is burning the midnight oil with night shoots, as Bhansali prefers a distraction-free environment to create his signature cinematic magic.