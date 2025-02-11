NCW hits back at Ranveer Allahbadia, calls for action on obscene content

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called for urgent action to regulate explicit content on social media and streaming platforms following outrage over YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia making offensive remarks on the show India’s Got Latent.

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of NCW, has written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, urging the government to introduce strict censorship and content moderation policies after the Ranveer Allahbadia incident.

The Commission highlighted that Allahbadia’s comments, along with similar content circulating online, violate several legal provisions, including:

– Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act

– Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS)

– Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

– Information Technology (IT) Act

In its statement, the NCW stressed that such content promotes harmful stereotypes and endangers the dignity and safety of women and minors.

The Commission has urged the Ministry to introduce clear guidelines to prevent platforms from hosting or streaming inappropriate content. Additionally, it has requested timely updates on the actions taken.

The controversy erupted when Ranveer Allahbadia, during an episode of comedian Samay Raina’s show, asked a contestant, “Would you rather watch your parents… or join in once and stop it forever?”

The remark, perceived as highly inappropriate, quickly went viral, sparking massive backlash on social media.

Many users condemned Allahbadia for his choice of words, while some called for stricter regulation of digital content.

Several complaints were filed with the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission, citing the show’s offensive language and derogatory remarks about women.

Social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of India’s Got Latent were also named in the complaints.

Following the backlash, Allahbadia posted a one-minute apology video on X, admitting his mistake.

I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry. pic.twitter.com/BaLEx5J0kd — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) February 10, 2025

“I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I’m sorry,” he said, acknowledging that his comment was neither appropriate nor humorous.

He further added, “Comedy is not my forte. I had a lapse in judgment. It wasn’t cool on my part.”

Allahbadia also addressed concerns about his influence on young audiences, stating that he takes responsibility for his platform. “I don’t want to be the kind of person who takes that responsibility lightly. Family is the last thing I would ever disrespect.”

Additionally, he requested the show’s producers to remove the insensitive portions of the episode, saying, “I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”