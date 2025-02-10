Amid Ranveer Allahbadia row, here’s a look at India’s Got Latent past controversies

A recent episode of Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent show featuring Ranveer Allahbadia and content creator Apoorva Makhija has sparked a huge controversy. During the show, Allahbadia asked a contestant a very crass and vulgar question which stirred widespread criticism. His remarks not only flustered social media users but also drew the ire of several politicians including Devendra Fadnavis.

However, the Ranveer Allahbadia row is not the first problematic content put forward by Samay Raina’s show. Previously, the show sparked several controversies including featuring insensitive jokes on Deepika Padukone’s past encounter with depression. Amid the latest row, here’s a look at the previous controversies sparked by India’s Got Latent.

Ranveer Allahbadia row

While conversing with a contestant, Ranveer Allahbadia asked a question which shocked the internet. He asked, “Watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life. Or would you join in once and stop it forever?”. Moreover, he even went as far as asking the same contestant about the length of his p****. The question even caught Raina off guard. He reacted, “What the f***?” and asked, “Kya ho gaya hai Ranveer bhai ko? (What has happened to Ranveer?).” The YouTuber’s remarks have stirred a massive debate.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On controversy over YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks on a show, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, “I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech but our freedom… pic.twitter.com/yXKcaWJWDD — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2025



Insensitive joke on Deepika Padukone’s depression

In a previous episode, a female contestant joked about Deepika Padukone dealing with depression and compared it to her post-partum experience. The judges panel for the episode included Tanmay Bhat, ‘Roadies’ fame Raghu Ram, and others.

Contestant Banti Banerjee said, “Deepika Padukone also became a mother recently. Now she knows what depression really looks like. I am not trying to insult break up wala depression. Actually, I am. What is break up wala depression? Actually, depression happens when your sleep breaks and your kid wakes in the middle of the night. Jiska jiska break up wala depression hota hai they should go through post-partum. Sab bhool jayenge. (All those who go through break-up depression, should go through post-partum. They will forget the pain of break-up depression).” Notably, the judges declared her the winner of the show.

Remarks on dog meat

A contestant, Jessy Nabam, got into legal trouble after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against her for making controversial remarks on the show. Her remarks amassed widespread flack for tarnishing the reputation of the people of Arunachal Pradesh. Jessy, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, made the controversial remark when Samay Raina asked her whether she had ever eaten dog meat. In response, she said that people from Arunachal Pradesh often ate dog meat, although she never had it. She added, “I know this because my friends do, and sometimes they even eat their pets.”

Uorfi Javed walks out of the show

Uorfi Javed who had walked out of the show after two contestants questioned her about her ‘body count’ compared her with adult movie actress Mia Khalifa.

Taking to Instagram, she later penned her disgust. “I think I missed the memo, nowadays people think it’s cool to abuse someone or just s**t shame someone for some views. I’m sorry but I’m not ok with anyone abusing me, s**t shaming me for my body counts (which they don’t know but they just assumed it must be high). All this for what? For 2 mins of fame? The guy who abused me wasn’t even joking, he got legit mad at me when I asked him why he was faking being handicapped! He just abused me on the stage in front of so many people.”

Female contestant’s clothes cut on stage

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent attracted backlash following Priyanka Halder’s performance last year. Priyanka participated as a model for her friend, a ‘costume cutter.’ The judging panel included comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and singer Tony Kakkar. While Priyanka stood in a red bodycon dress, her friend Adil Mohd cut her dress to give it a transformation. Several viewers were upset with the act. The criticism escalated after the revelation that she is married and has a 15-year-old son.