Nayyara Noor : A voice of Indo-Pak culture

Nayyara Noor, a voice that embed the culture of India and Pakistan and united both the nations through her melodious voice, is no more today. She was an India-born Pakistani playback singer, who moved to Pakistan during the partition. Inspired by bhajans and gazals, she lived in the hearts of people as ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’.

Career as a Singer

Nayyara Noor had no formal training or background in music. Her singing talent was discovered by her teachers during her college years at the National College of Arts, Lahore. She was offered to sing for the Radio Pakistan programs run by the university.

Nayyara stepped into full-fledged limelight by singing for the Pakistani daily soaps, such as Taal Matol and Sach Gup, in the year 1971. Her beautiful voice stole hearts and soon she was requested to sing in the films like Gharana (1973). Known for lending her voice to the gazals written by famous poets like Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Ghalib, Nayyara began doing stage shows and concerts.

Five Famous Gazals Recorded by Nayyara Noor

“Ae Jazba-e-Dil Ghar Main Chahoon” (Poet: Behzad Lucknavi)

“Woh Jo Hum Mein Tum Mein Qarar Tha Tumhein Yaad Ho Keh Na Yaad Ho” (Poet: Momin Khan Momin)

“Aye ishq hamay barbaad na kar” (Poet: Akhtar Sheerani)

“Barkha Barsay Chhat Per, Mein Teray Sapnay Deikhuun” (Poet: Faiz Ahmed Faiz)

“Rang barsaat nay bharay kuchh tou” (Poet: Nasir Kazmi)

Five Famous Movie Songs Recorded by Nayyara Noor

“Tera Saaya Jahan Bhi Ho Sajana, Palkain Bichha Duun” (Movie: Gharana,1973)

“Aaj Gham Hai Tau Kya, Woh Din Bhi Zaroor Aaeiga, Jab Tera Gham Khushi Mein Badal Jaaega” (Movie: Mastana, 1973)

“Too Hee Bata, Pagli Pawan” (Movie: Phool Mere Gulshan Ka, 1974)

“Itna Bhi Na Chaho Mujhe” (Movie: Parda Na Uthao, 1974)

“Iss Parcham Kay Saaey Talay Hum Eik Hain” (Movie: Farz Aur Mamta, 1975)

Awards and Recognitions Given to Nayyara Noor

Title ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ by the President of Pakistan (2006)

‘Pride of Performance’ Award by the President of Pakistan (2006)

‘Nigar Award’ for best playback female singer in film Gharana (1973)

3 Gold Medal Awards at the annual All Pakistan Music Conference concerts

Retirement

Before taking retirement from her singing career in 2012, Nayyara Noor had contributed immensely to the music industry. Her song “Watan ki mitti gawah rehna” is widely listened to from Karachi to Khyber, in Pakistan, as a song that provokes patriotism.

Leaving Behind The Immortal Legacy

Nayyara Noor left the world on 21 August 2022 after suffering from a short illness at the age of 71. The news came out through the Twitter handle of her nephew at 01:44 am on 21 august.

From being born in Assam, India to being laid to peace in Kranchi, Pakistan, Nayyara lived in both countries and in the heart of its people through her voice. Nayyara Noor will always be remembered and cherished by the generations.