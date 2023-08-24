National Film Awards, 2021: The Kashmir Files wins Nargis Dutt Award

“Kashmir Files” has been awarded the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration and RRR has bagged the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment in the 69th National Film Awards 2021 announced on Thursday.

The Best Feature Film award has been given to Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and the Best Non-Feature Film award has been bagged by Ek Tha Gaon directed by Srishti Lakhera.

Allu Arjun has won the award for Best Actor for his stellar performance in the movie Pushpa (The Rise Part I) while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have become joint winners of the Best Actress Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.

The Jury for the 69th National Film Awards comprised eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine world.

The awards were announced by Ketan Mehta, Chairperson, Feature Films Jury; Mr Vasanth S Sai, Chairperson, Non-feature Films Jury; and Mr Yatindra Mishra, Best Writing on Cinema Jury. Ms Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was present.

Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur and presented him with the selections for the Awards.

The Minister thanked the Jury for diligently going through the entries and selecting the best for the awards. During the interaction, the Minister said “It was a very tough competition between all the films in every category. My congratulations and best wishes are with the winners.”

“Today India is the largest filmmaker in the world. We have the potential to become the content hub of the world. This is our time. Today our films are being recognised all over the world, be it BAFTA or the Oscars,” he said.

The Award for Best Book on Cinema has gone to “Music by Laxmikant Pyarelal: The Incredibly Melodious Journey” by Rajiv Vijayakar and the Award for Best Film Critic has been won by Purushothama Charyulu (Telugu).