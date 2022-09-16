National Cinema Day: Relevant Fashion Trends Inspired by Indian Cinema

Cinema and movies have always been a source of fashion inspiration for many. For centuries people have loved to follow fashion trends or style statements of their favorite celebrities.
Here’s a list of totally relevant fashion trends inspired by movies to mark National Cinema Day.
- Sadhana Haircut- Sadhana haircut was inspired by veteran actress Sadhana Shivdasani. The look was a popular 90s trend and is still followed by many people as well as celebrities.
- Shirt Knot- Amitabh Bachchan’s knotted shirt look in his film Deewaar, is still something that is highly trendy and fashionable.
- Pointed Eyeliner Look- One of the most prominent make-up elements of the 60s movies is pointed eyeliner look.
- Tere Naam Hairstyle- The look of Salman Khan’ center-parted hairstyle in his movie Tere Naam became so popular that barbers used to keep the poster in their shop as reference.
- Jitendra’s White Formals- Veteran actor Jitendra wore complete white formals with white shoes. He had a very unique sense of fashion that became his signature in real life as well.
- Dev Anand- Dev Anand was a fashion school in his own. His every look is still fashionable, be it his caps or oversized coats or muffler draping style. Dev Anand’s style of draping sweater over the shoulder was recreated by Shah Rukh Khan in his film Mohabbtein.
- Polka Dot Tops- The polka dot came into notice with veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s sizzling look in the film Bobby. The same look was recreated by actress Prachi Desai in the movie Once Upon A Time In Mumbai. Polka dots are still a forever-trendy print.