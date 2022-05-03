Natasha Punawala dazzles in Sabyasachi saree at Met Gala fashion night

Entrepreneur Natasha Punawala checked into the trend’s largest evening – Met Gala 2022, in a golden Sabyasachi saree. The Met Gala, which is being held at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, noticed some placing crimson carpet appearances.

Natasha Poonawalla marked desi illustration on the occasion, wearing a gold Sabyasachi saree with a sheer path – in line with this yr’s theme – ‘In America:

An Anthology of Fashion, or “Gilded Glamour.” In Natasha Poonawalla’s case, it was clearly extra “Gilded Glamour.” Sabyasachi decoded Natasha Poonawalla’s Met Gala outfit and he wrote in an Instagram submit: “For me the saree is a really distinctive and versatile garment that owns its id even because it transcends boundaries and geographies. Back when I was a young fashion student, I often wondered when I would see the sari at big global fashion events like the Met Gala.”