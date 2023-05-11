From being new Gucci Girl to making debut at Met Gala: Alia Bhatt achieving milestones

After making head turns at her Met Gala debut with her beautiful outfit, actor Alia Bhatt has now given one more major reason to call her “global queen”.

On Thursday, the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actor was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, Gucci. Yes! You read that right, Alia will now be associated with Gucci.

Taking to Instagram, the fashion brand shared the news and captioned it, “Alia Bhatt is the House’s newest Global Brand Ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur was captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsF_v44IXyc/

Soon after the news was announced, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the ‘Raazi’ actor.

Director and Producer Karan Johar commented, “Proud proud proud.”

Alia’s mother Soni Razdan wrote, “Amazing news congratulations darling.”

Her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor commented, “Amazing.”

“the sky is the limit!!!!,” a fan wrote.

Sharing her excitement, Alia took to her Instagram and shared few pictures and wrote, “I’m honoured to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together @gucci.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsGITajsBpG/

In the first picture, the actor can be seen donning a textured pink shirt that she paired with a black skirt and matching belt.

In the next image, Alia slayed the check blazer and matching pant look.

For glam up, she opted for a sleek open-hair look and statement earrings.

She was also seen holding Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.

The actor is currently riding high on success, as she recently made her debut at the Met Gala fashion night.

The ‘Student of the Year’ star hit the iconic red carpet in a dreamy white gown designed by fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

This year’s theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer.

Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label, Page Six reported.

She teamed the gown with embellished gloves, matching diamond earrings and rings. For the glam, she opted for a centre-parted half-tied ponytail, high heels, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, nude lip shade, and a dewy base.

This appearance of Alia will precede her Hollywood debut in ‘Heart of Stone’.

Several pictures and videos of the star went viral on social media in which she could be seen posing for the camera at the Gala.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of pictures of her outfits which she captioned, “Met Gala — Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CruL6K3oG_u/

“I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED,” she added.

Alia Bhatt is one of the best actresses in Bollywood currently. From playing ‘Sehmat’ in the spy-thriller ‘Raazi’ to ‘Ganga’ in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, she has delivered some versatile performances, winning over both fans and critics.

After making a mark in Bollywood, she is now all set to take over Hollywood by storm.

Alia will be making her Hollywood debut alongside the ‘Wonder Woman’ actor Gal Gadot in the upcoming action-thriller ‘Heart of Stone’.

In September, last year, the makers of the film unveiled the first look, which received massive responses from the fans.

The video opens with a long shot of a bike speeding through a coastal road and a desert. Then comes a voiceover, which goes, “You know what you signed up for–no friends, no relationships. What we do is too important.”

The clip then provides the first glimpse of Gal Gadot as Rachel Stone amid montages of desolate neighbourhoods. Afterwards, the clip offers a behind-the-scenes look at some of the action and stunt scenes from the movie as well as a sneak peek at how they ultimately play out.

During some of the BTS scenes in the video, Alia Bhatt, says,” It has these characters that you connect with and feel for.”

The video also reveals that her character in the film is called Keya Dhawan. However, she is wary not to spill any details about her character.

Alia also filmed several action scenes for the movie. Last year, visuals of the diva filming scenes with her visible pregnancy bump appeared online and created a huge buzz.

In an interview with Variety, Alia earlier said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Alia in an action avatar opposite Hollywood star Gal Gadot.

Interestingly, Alia’s film will be clashing with her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming action-thriller ‘Animal’.

‘Heart of Stone’ will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix whereas

‘Animal’ will be getting a theatrical release.

Talking about her Bollywood projects, she was last seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Brahmastra -Part 1: Shiva’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles and was declared a blockbuster.

She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s upcoming ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ opposite Ranveer Singh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28.

Apart from that, she also has Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in her kitty.