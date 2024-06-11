Dhanush’s 50th film ‘Raayan’ set to release on July 26th

Tamil cinema aficionados, mark your calendars! The much-anticipated 50th film of the Tamil superstar Dhanush, titled ‘Raayan’, is all set to hit the silver screens on July 26th.

Dhanush himself took to social media, specifically his official handle on Monday, to unveil the release date along with striking posters of the film. These posters, adorned with Dhanush’s intense gaze and featuring divine imagery, have been crafted to captivate audiences across different linguistic regions. The warmth of the color palette, coupled with the fiery elements, promises an intriguing cinematic experience.

‘Releasing Raayan marks a significant milestone in my career,’ shared Dhanush, exuding excitement about his golden jubilee film. Earlier, the actor treated fans with a sneak peek into the movie by unveiling its first song, which received an overwhelming response.

The lyrical video of the song showcases Dhanush exhibiting his signature dance moves, synchronized flawlessly with a dynamic ensemble of dancers. Composed and sung by the maestro A.R. Rahman, the song’s choreography is helmed by none other than the legendary Prabhu Deva, adding another layer of anticipation for fans.

For those unfamiliar, Dhanush, born Venkatesh Prabhu Kasthuri Raja, is a multifaceted talent in the Indian film industry. Apart from his prowess as an actor, he has also delved into production, direction, lyricism, and playback singing, leaving an indelible mark on Tamil cinema. With an illustrious career spanning numerous acclaimed performances, Dhanush has garnered prestigious accolades including four National Film Awards and an array of other honors.

Renowned for his versatility and magnetic screen presence, Dhanush is undeniably one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. His consistent brilliance has earned him a coveted spot in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list on multiple occasions, solidifying his status as a true icon of the industry.

As the countdown to ‘Raayan’ begins, fans eagerly await to witness Dhanush’s cinematic magic unfold on the big screen, marking yet another milestone in his illustrious journey.