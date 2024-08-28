Nandita Roy’s ‘Bohurupi’: Bengal’s first action chase drama set for Pujo release

The buzz around Bengali cinema is heating up as Nandita Roy, one half of the celebrated filmmaker duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee-Nandita, provides a sneak peek into their eagerly anticipated movie, ‘Bohurupi’. This upcoming film is breaking new ground as Bengal’s first action chase drama, promising a thrilling ride for audiences.

Starring a stellar cast including Abir Chatterjee, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, and Shiboprosad Mukherjee himself, ‘Bohurupi’ has already created waves with its pre-teaser, which was recently released online. However, this launch comes in the wake of a tragic incident—the murder-rape case at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata—leading the filmmakers to postpone the initial teaser release as a gesture of respect for the gravity of the situation.

Nandita Roy elaborated on this decision, stating, “We had originally planned to unveil the teaser on August 14, but given the heartbreaking events at RG Kar Hospital, we felt it was appropriate to delay our release. We’re now preparing for a digital launch during Pujo, which allows us to share our film in a respectful and timely manner. ‘Bohurupi’ is the result of a journey filled with passion and dedication, spanning 12 years of meticulous planning and 34 days of intense shooting across 84 varied locations.”

The pre-teaser hints at an exhilarating narrative that promises to capture the essence of high-stakes drama. At its core, the film revolves around a gripping tale of two fierce rivals and their devoted allies, set against a backdrop of intense challenges and dramatic chases. It promises a blend of love, conflict, and revenge, crafted to engage viewers with its emotional depth and action-packed sequences.

Shiboprosad Mukherjee, who stars as Bikram and co-directs the film alongside Nandita Roy, expressed his personal connection to the project, stating, “This film holds a special place in my heart. Recent events have profoundly impacted us, and as filmmakers, we feel a duty to contribute to the broader conversation about justice and safety. I am deeply thankful to Windows and to Nandita Roy for this collaborative effort. The teaser provides just a glimpse into what we’ve created, and I am confident it will resonate deeply with audiences, especially now.”

With Durga Puja as the release period, ‘Bohurupi’ is ready to hit theaters during one of the most festive times of the year, adding to the excitement surrounding its launch. As the film gears up for its debut, it stands as a testament to the filmmakers’ commitment to pushing boundaries and offering a fresh take on the action drama genre in Bengali cinema.