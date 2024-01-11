Namrata Sheth praises ‘warm and lovely’ Karmma Calling co-star Raveena Tandon

In a delightful revelation that has set the stage buzzing, Namrata Sheth, the talented actress set to portray Karma Talwar in Disney Plus Hotstar’s upcoming show, Karmma Calling, has shared her experience working with co-star Raveena Tandon. The recently dropped trailer has already hinted at an intense rivalry between Namrata’s character and Raveena Tandon’s Indrani Kothari.

Namrata, who underwent rigorous auditions before clinching the role, expressed her initial nervousness but quickly shifted the narrative to highlight the warm and welcoming atmosphere created by Raveena Tandon.

Recalling their first encounter at a look test shoot, Namrata revealed, “Raveena Mam was just instantly so warm and lovely that she made the entire experience very easy. It ended up being more fun than intimidating because she had so much expertise and professionalism; she was just there to kill it.”

The actress went on to elaborate on the enriching experience of working alongside Raveena Tandon, emphasizing how the veteran actress’s presence motivated her to elevate her performance every day.

Namrata commended Raveena’s ability to balance fun and professionalism on set, describing it as the most educational experience for her. The initial nervousness faded away, leaving room for a collaborative and enjoyable working relationship.

Namrata’s performance in the show has already garnered a positive response following the release of the trailer. Karmma Calling, slated for release on January 26, promises to captivate audiences with a compelling narrative set in the glamorous yet treacherous world of Alibaug society, steeped in deception and betrayal.

Disney+ Hotstar has effectively heightened anticipation for the series, featuring the esteemed Raveena Tandon in a lead role, making it a must-watch for enthusiasts of gripping storytelling. As the countdown to the premiere date begins, fans eagerly await the unveiling of the intriguing dynamics between Namrata Sheth and Raveena Tandon in this thrilling tale of Karmma Calling.