Nakuul Mehta expresses gratitude for equal partnership with Jankee Parekh

Actor Nakuul Mehta expressed his appreciation for the equality in his marriage with Jankee Parekh during an appearance on the “Be a Man Yaar” show. He shared that in the initial years of their marriage, Jankee paid more in income tax annually than he earned.

Their bond, he emphasized, lacked insecurity and was built on a strong foundation of equality and a healthy connection. Nakuul highlighted that Jankee never pressured him to conform to traditional gender roles, such as being the primary provider. He recalled their early dating days when they shared expenses without hesitation, a subtle way in which Jankee taught him the value of being an equal partner.

The couple frequently expresses their love and mutual respect on social media. In various interviews, Nakuul has praised Jankee for her true self, without any trace of insecurity that often plagues relationships where the wife achieves greater professional success.

Nakuul Mehta also shared a heartwarming memory of their first meeting, describing it as a moment of love at first sight. Their enduring relationship exemplifies their unwavering commitment to equality and mutual admiration.

Nakuul‘s gratitude towards Jankee underscores the importance of partnerships built on shared values and a sense of balance, rather than traditional stereotypes of gender roles. Their story serves as an inspiration for couples striving for true partnership and mutual respect.