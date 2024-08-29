Naga Chaitanya discloses wedding plans with Sobhita Dhulipala

On August 8, Telugu star Naga Chaitanya and ‘Made in Heaven’ fame Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged. Superstar Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya’s father annouced the happy news on on social media. Since the announcement, fans have been buzzing on social media, eager to learn more about the upcoming wedding. Recent rumors suggest that the couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan in 2025. As speculation grows, Naga Chaitanya has addressed the upcoming celebrations.

Earlier this week, Naga launched the wedding collection of a new brand and discussed his marriage plans during a media interaction. The actor expressed his happiness about this new chapter in his life and the bond he has formed. When asked if this event was a rehearsal for the wedding with the ‘Monkey Man’ star, Naga wittily responded, “Perhaps you could think so, that it’s a countdown kinda for my marriage.”

He was also asked whether he prefers a classic big fat Indian wedding or an intimate ceremony. The actor replied, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding, but it should be in keeping with our cultures and traditions. That’s how I want it to be.”

When pressed for details about the wedding date and venue, Naga Chaitanya stated that nothing has been decided yet. However, he promised to share the details soon.

The couple got engaged in a traditional, intimate ceremony on August 8. Superstar Nagarjuna announced the news on X, welcoming Sobhita to the family. On the microblogging site, he wrote, “We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love.”

Dating rumors about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala began circulating in 2022 when snapshots of the two stars from a restaurant in London went viral. The rumors gained traction in June after photos from their holiday in Europe surfaced on social media.

On the acting front, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen headlining the film ‘Thandel,’ while Sobhita has the film ‘Sitara’ in the pipeline.