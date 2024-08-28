Nag Ashwin reflects on working with Kamal Haasan as ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ hits OTT

As “Kalki 2898 AD” makes its streaming debut on Prime Video, it has set a new high in Indian cinema, emerging as the top-grossing Indian film of 2024. Following a stellar run in theaters, the film by Nag Ashwin is now accessible in Telugu, with Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam dubs, and English subtitles. The film features a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. However, it is Kamal Haasan’s role as the imposing Supreme Yaskin that has captivated audiences, delivering a chilling performance as a tyrannical ruler in a dystopian future.

In a recent interview, director Nag Ashwin shared his experience of working alongside the legendary Kamal Haasan. He described it as a profoundly educational experience, akin to attending a film school. “Being around Kamal Haasan sir is like getting a crash course in film-making. His knowledge spans every aspect of cinema—from acting and directing to producing, music, and choreography. Even a brief interaction with him is immensely valuable, filled with stories and insights from his extensive career,” Ashwin remarked.

“Kalki 2898 AD” is the first entry in the ambitious Kalki Cinematic Universe, set in the year 2898 AD. The film transports viewers to a desolate Kashi, the world’s first city, now in ruins. The dystopian world is under the iron grip of Supreme Yaskin, portrayed by Haasan. In this grim future known as ‘Kalyuga,’ Yaskin conducts a disturbing experiment on fertile women as part of a mysterious Project K, housed in his futuristic Complex. His rule faces unexpected challenges when SUM80 (played by Deepika Padukone), an employee thought to be infertile, becomes pregnant with Lord Kalki—the prophesied final avatar of Lord Vishnu. This revelation threatens to unravel Yaskin’s authority and plunges the world into chaos.

The film, produced by Priyanka Dutt, C. Aswani Dutt, and Swapna Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner, is bolstered by an impressive ensemble cast. Besides Haasan, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani deliver standout performances, with additional cameo appearances adding to the film’s allure.

As the film now streams on Prime Video, audiences have the opportunity to delve into this epic saga and witness the powerful performances that have set “Kalki 2898 AD” apart. For many, Kamal Haasan’s portrayal of Supreme Yaskin is a highlight, showcasing his unrivaled talent and leaving an indelible mark on the film’s narrative.