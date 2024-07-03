Nag Ashwin pens heartfelt note for Prabhas: A BTS glimpse of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Director Nag Ashwin has penned a heartfelt tribute to actor Prabhas following the tremendous success of their film, “Kalki 2898 AD.” The movie has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and achieved remarkable box office numbers since its release.

Nag Ashwin took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the film’s set. In the image, Prabhas is sitting casually in the middle of the bustling set, embodying a sense of calm amidst the creative chaos. The picture is accompanied by a touching caption where Ashwin praises Prabhas as the “biggest box office star of this era.”

“This man sitting casually there is the reason for all this,” Ashwin wrote. “Unbiasedly the biggest box office star of this era… He gave our production the confidence to do what we did, he gave me the freedom to do what I did… and so many intelligent inputs helped guide the film to what it is… everyone’s darling, our Bhairava and now the world’s K__. ”

The director’s note underscores the pivotal role Prabhas played in the making of “Kalki 2898 AD,” attributing the film’s success to the actor’s unwavering support and invaluable contributions. Ashwin’s words reflect the deep admiration and gratitude he holds for Prabhas, highlighting the collaborative spirit that drove the project to its heights.

“Kalki 2898 AD,” which hit theaters on June 27, 2024, features an impressive ensemble cast, including legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, alongside leading stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. The film’s release was highly anticipated, and it has not disappointed, resonating with audiences and critics alike.

The movie’s narrative, combined with its star-studded cast, has captivated viewers, making it a standout in contemporary cinema. Prabhas’s portrayal of his character has been particularly lauded, adding another feather to his already illustrious cap. The heartfelt acknowledgment from Ashwin further cements Prabhas’s status as a powerhouse in the film industry.