MX Player announces launch of 3rd season of Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3

Aashram, India’s most popular web show, is planned to premiere its third season on MX Player on June 3rd, 2022. The first two seasons of the show were a huge hit with the audience, and it is now the most popular OTT franchise in India.

Bobby Deol a.k.a. Baba Nirala/Kashipurwale baba returns in the upcoming season of the gripping social drama in a more fierce and nasty avatar, who continues to bend every rule to suit himself and has become a power-hungry foe. The much-awaited trailer for the third season has undoubtedly left viewers wanting more.

“It was truly a pleasure working with the crew at MX Player who backed us throughout all of our decisions,” producer and director Prakash Jha said. I’m grateful to have found such a wonderful group of cast members who put their hearts and souls into the performance, as well as the crew that assisted me in telling such a story.”

Esha Gupta is a character in the series who plays an image-maker. “Hats off to Prakash Sir and MX Player for developing a play like Aashram, which is really distinct and intrigues the audience,” she added of the show. In reality, before becoming a member of Aashram, I was a fan. I’m honoured to be a part of such a popular programme, especially given the amount of love and respect that the teaser for Ek Badnaam has received… “Aashram 3 is awe-inspiring.”

Aaditi Pohankar who plays Pammi said, “I am thrilled to be associated with Prakash Jha and MX Player who made a show highlighting how people blindly follow the Godmen and get entrapped in their doings. I am grateful to Prakash Jha sir for the role and his faith in me. Playing the role of a wrestler was unimaginable but I was able to do it under Prakash Sir’s guidance.”

“Bhopa swami is a fabrication of Prakash Ji’s intellect,” remarked Chandan Roy Sanyal, the primary character of Bhopa. Bhopa’s character reminds me of a snake that bites you stealthily. This time around, Bhopa’s character has a variety of different colours. I’m looking forward to seeing how my audience reacts when they see me as Bhopa again.”

In India, there has been a long-standing obsession with godmen. These self-proclaimed gurus, backed by the rich and political establishment, have no fear of anyone. People continue to trust in the superiority of “false gurus” despite convictions for horrific crimes such as murder and rape. Ek Badnaam… Aashram 3 tells the story of the megalomaniac Baba Nirala, who continues to exploit women, engage in the drug trade, and control the town’s politics through a fake story.