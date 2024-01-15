Aashram Season 4: Bobby Deol unveils next chapter in the saga

Bobby Deol, the renowned actor known for his role in the gripping Indian web series Aashram, took to Instagram on June 3, 2022, to unveil the much-anticipated teaser for Aashram season 4. Accompanied by the hashtags “#Aashram4” and “#TeaserOutNow,” the trailer drop coincided with the premiere of season 3, serving both as promotional content for the ongoing season and a tantalizing glimpse into the future narrative.

Aashram, which initially premiered on MX Player in August 2020, follows the intricate tale of Baba Nirala, portrayed by Bobby Deol, a charismatic self-proclaimed guru with a massive following. Unbeknownst to his devoted disciples, Baba Nirala is a cunning conman exploiting their funds for personal extravagance and manipulating local politics. The series takes a riveting turn as it introduces SI Ujagar Singh, played by Darshan Kumar, an indifferent police officer stumbling upon a murder case that entangles him with Baba and his zealous followers.

The Aashram saga unfolded rapidly, with season 2 following hot on the heels of the first installment in November 2020. Season 3 made its debut in June 2022, concluding with a gripping cliffhanger that left viewers yearning for more, especially considering Baba’s triumph at the end of the season.

Although there has been no official confirmation from authoritative sources, Bobby Deol, the star of the show, revealed in June 2022 that Aashram season 4 is in the pipeline. In a move that sparked excitement among fans, he shared a teaser for the upcoming season on his Instagram account, hinting at the continuation of the enthralling narrative. While no specific release date has been out, the anticipation surrounding Aashram season 4 remains palpable.

The culmination of Aashram season 3 witnessed Baba ascending to the revered status of “Bhagwan,” signifying a god-like figure to his followers. With this newfound power, season 4 will delve into Baba’s relentless pursuit to maintain this divine title.

However, the teaser hints at a twist in the tale, portraying Baba delivering his teachings from behind prison bars, emphasizing the idea that a god cannot be restrained. As the enigmatic Bhagwan clashes with the law, Aashram season 4 promises to unravel a more contentious and gripping narrative, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next chapter in this captivating series.

