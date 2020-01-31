Honey Singh is undoubtedly the iconic musician and rapper of all times in the industry. He always manages to create waves every time he drops a new song. The rapper has given some of the best timeless hits over the years.

Recently, the music director has shared a post on social media handle which generates curiosity among his fans. On Thursday, the singer took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of himself in which Honey Singh seems to be standing in a recording studio and preparing for another release.

Alongside the picture, he wrote, “TOPOTOP! (sic).”

View this post on Instagram TOPOTOP! #yoyohoneysingh #stage A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yyhsofficial) on Jan 29, 2020 at 4:05am PST

If that’s the case, then fans are certainly in for a treat and what better way to set the mood for the year than another party single by the music sensation.

Honey Singh has established a remarkable presence in the music industry and has always impressed the audience with tracks to groove on every single time. The songs that are produced and sung by the singer have never lost their lustre and are party must-haves.

Honey Singh’s next is awaited by all. Honey Singh had a superhit 2019 as he gave some big hits including “Khadke Glassy“, “Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha“.

Some of Honey Singh’s evergreen and groovy hits include “Chaar bottle vodka“, “Dheere Dheere“, “Chote Chote Peg“, “Blue eyes” and much more. The songs have become party anthems and no celebrations are complete without the same.