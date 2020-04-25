After several celebs coming together to spread awareness on Coronavirus, “Khadke Glassy” singer Ashok Mastie has also brought together some artists including Mika Singh and Jasbir Jassi for a song, Titled as “Haunsla na chhadin”, the song aims at motivating people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The makers have dropped the song on April 25, 2020.

Sung by Ashok Mastie, the lyrics have been penned by Kewal Arora with music by Money Sondh. The concept and creation of the song is by Pali Bhupinder Singh.

The music video features Punjabi celebrities including Aakanksha Sareen, Ashok, singer Daler Mehndi, screenwriter Daljeet Kalsi, Dev Kharoud, Dilraj Uday, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Harish Verma, Honeyjeet Singh, Jagjeet Sandhu, Jaspinder Cheema, Jasbir Jassi, Jaswinder Bhalla, Karamjit Anmol, Kaptan Ladi and Mika Singh.

The video was recorded with minimal equipment in their respective homes. Later, the video was put together as a music album, reported IANS.

“Music is a great medium to engage masses into something inspiring and motivational. Music has the power to heal and ‘Haunsla na chhadin’ is one such song which will keep the fighting spirit alive in all of us, since we all are fighting against this pandemic in some or the other way,” said Ashok.

“I want to thank all the artistes and music technicians for their special contributions for this song. I hope all of you will like the song and listen to it staying indoors,” he added.

It is a Gurmansa Studios and Vinkal Studio Production song.