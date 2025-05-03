‘Deepika Padukone doesn’t like to credit Himesh Reshammiya for her launch’: Mika Singh

Today, Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest names in the film industry. Following her groundbreaking debut in Farah Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ opposite SRK, she hasn’t looked back. She boasts an enviable discography comprising major hits and a massive fanbase. However, before her big Bollywood break, Deepika appeared in the music video of Himesh Reshammiya’s hit track, ‘Naam Hai Tera.’ In a recent conversation, singer Mika Singh said that Deepika does not like to admit that Himesh launched her.

Speaking with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, Mika Singh talked about Deepika Padukone. He said, “Deepika doesn’t like to admit it, but she should. More newcomers will learn from her on how to grow in the industry.” However, it seems like Himesh does not think this way. In a previous conversation with Pinkvilla, he said that Deepika has succeeded on her own. “We launched many other girls, but they didn’t become Deepika Padukone. So, the whole credit goes to her. She starred in the music video of ‘Naam Hai Tera’, and she was a star from day one. She was fantastic. Her dedication, hard work, and screen presence were good even back then.”

Moreover, previously, Deepika appeared on Indian Idol, where Himesh was a judge. On the show, Deepika credited Himesh for teaching her how to shoot and face the camera. She also expressed her gratitude towards him for giving her a platform as a newcomer. She said, “I knew nothing about shooting when I was shortlisted for the music video. I never went to a film set or knew how music videos are shot. Whatever I am doing today, I have learned it while filming the music video. Thank you, sir, for giving me this opportunity. You had faith in me when nobody else did.”

On the work front, Deepika last appeared in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Singham Again.’ Moving ahead, she is going to star in an extended cameo in SRK’s ‘King.’