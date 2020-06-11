After entertaining the audiences with their last song “Kalla Sohna Nai”, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have dropped another music video together titled as “Khyaal Rakhya Kar”.

Sung by Preetinder and produced by Anshul Garg, the song shows Himanshi as a caring girlfriend who wants her boyfriend to look after himself. She cuts his hair, wards away the evil eye from him and unleashes a thousand kisses on him every day.

The duo was in the Bigg Boss house last year and fell for each other. They took to Instagram recently and revealed that “something special” is coming soon, teasing the song. Along with the post, they also shared a picture in which they can be seen looking into each other’s eyes. “Something really coming soon,” Asim captioned the image.

Recently, there was quite a lot of buzz about duo’s breakup which started after Himanshi shared a cryptic tweet that reads, “Nobody wana see us together.” She posted a heartbroken emoji with it. Seeing her tweet, many fans assumed that all is not well between the couple.

Reacting to Himanshi’s post and all the reactions, Asim wrote: “Babe, I am with you no matter what they say or do.” Asim reacting to Himanshi’s tweet put an end to all the speculations.