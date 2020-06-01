Wajid Khan of Bollywood music composer duo Sajid-Wajid passed away on Monday in Mumbai after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had kidney ailments.

The 42-year-old singer was laid to rest at the Versova cemetery in Mumbai. Actor Irrfan was also buried at the Versova cemetery. His last rites were performed in the presence of his family and close friends. His brother Sajid Khan and actor Aditya Pancholi were present at the funeral.

Music composer Salim Merchant told PTI, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection… He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”

Other stars including Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and many others paid heartfelt tributes to the music director.

Condolences also poured in from the music industry. Singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan tweeted that he was unable to digest the tragic news. “Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai,” he wrote.

Am just not able to come to terms with this ! Shocking ! Good bye dear brother.. love you .. till we meet on the other side ! Prayers for your peaceful journey Wajidbhai 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/cb8E152J1X — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 31, 2020

The composer duo started their musical journey in 1998 with Salman Khan’s Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. The recently released Salman Khan’s lockdown number “Bhai Bhai” was also composed by Sajid-Wajid.