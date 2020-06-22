Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has once again stirred the debate around the alleged practice of nepotism and power play in Bollywood and a lot of celebrities are opening up with their experiences. Not just films, but the music industry has also stepped forward to make some ‘not-so-known’ arguments.

The latest is singer Sonu Nigam, who has said that he is a victim of power play by a Bollywood actor without mentioning the name. He also accused the music industry of ‘Mafiagiri’.

“I want to make a request, especially to our music companies. Today Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away, he was an actor. Tomorrow you might hear something similar about a singer, a composer or a lyrics writer. Because, the atmosphere of the music industry in our country is such that bigger mafias exist here as compared to the film industry unfortunately,” said the singer in his vlog.

View this post on Instagram You might soon hear about Suicides in the Music Industry. A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) on Jun 18, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

Now, on Monday, Sonu released another video where he named T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar and called him a mafia. He also challenged him to not to mess with him as he has some proof.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram handle, Sonu wrote, “Laaton ke MAFIA baaton se nahi maante (sic).” The singer’s revelation can take a route to some major controversy.

As soon as the video started, Sonu Nigam said, “Laaton ke bhoot baton se nahi mante. Saharafat ki bhasha sabko samajh nhi aati.” He added, “I had not taken anybody’s name before, just asked to maintain some love with new people coming into the industry. It’s better to make the environment clear before thinking anything after somebody’s suicide. But there are mafias all around who will play their dirty game. So he asked 6 big names to give interviews against me. I did not name anyone, but my name is being taken now. There are several press releases doing round and some renowned media houses, without editing it, are using these it against me.”

He further said, “There has always been talk among us about the torture happening in the music industry, but now they have to say something different.”

He continued,” “I also want to tell some media people that this is not a publicity. There’s no joke going on here. It is a matter of one’s future. It is a matter of someone’s life.”

Slamming T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar, Sonu said, “And Bhushan Kumar, you have screwed with the wrong man. You forgot the time when you used to come to my house seeking my help.”

Sonu also revealed how Kumar asked Sonu’s help to save him from underworld don Abu Salem.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) on Jun 21, 2020 at 11:20pm PDT

There’s no denying that the singer’s revelations are very disturbing for the entire film fraternity. As of now, no statements have been released by Bhushan Kumar or T-Series.