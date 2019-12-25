Singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana welcomed their second child recently.

On Saturday, the singer took to his official Instagram handle to announce the news and shared the first glimpse of the baby.

One can see the baby in an all-black furry baby suit sleeping on furry elephants’ lap. Alongside the picture, Atif wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah (sic).”

He also asked his fans to keep him and his family in their well-wishes. In the gram, the baby can be seen sleeping while holding on to a stuffed elephant. The baby looks adorable in his onesie and white cap.

Though the name and the gender of the baby are yet to be announced, fans flooded the post with congratulations for the singer and his family.

Atif Aslam got married to Sara Bharwana on March 28, 2013. The two are already parents to a boy named, Ahad Atif Aslam. His fans are eagerly waiting for more information regarding the baby.