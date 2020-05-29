Singer Palash Sen has launched an original one-minute song titled “I like it“.

Palash’s son and actor Kinshuk Sen, alongside influencer Mili Lakhmani, star in the video of the foot-tapping number.

The song revolves around a couple longing to meet each other. An early morning text from Kinshuk’s love interest, inviting him to her place, brightens his day. What follows is a joyride. As the video was filmed during lockdown, Mili self-shot her portions in Delhi while Kinshuk did so in Los Angeles.

Palash, who is making his short video app debut with Likee, said, “We all are going through a tough time due to this pandemic and lockdown. But the situation also demands us to think beyond normal and explore new ways to reach out to the music lovers. I like it’ is one such attempt by me to offer something entertaining to the audience.”

Speaking about the launch, Abhishek Dutta, Head, Likee India, said, “This time Likee has taken the role of a launching platform rather than just being another promotional platform. We are thrilled to be the first short video app to launch an Indian artiste’s song exclusively.”