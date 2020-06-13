Gulabo Sitabo actor Ayushmann Khurrana is among the leading stars of the decade. The actor, in no time, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Even during this lockdown, Ayushmann has something for everyone in his kitty. Apart from an acclaimed actor, Ayushmann is a good singer, musician and writer.

Before making his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor in 2012, Ayushmann Khurrana worked in TV and radio. He appeared in several reality shows as a host and also participated in the second season of Roadies. But, very few know that the actor himself was a singing reality show contestant in 2003.

Refreshing the memories, singer Palash Sen took to his official Twitter handle to share a throwback picture of him along with Ayushmann and revealed that the actor won hearts while on the television talent show, Popstars.

Palash Sen posted the old picture to wish Ayushmann for his latest film, Gulabo Sitabo, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on June 12. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

Palash wrote, “2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn’t win it but won my heart and my love forever. Today as his new film releases, he’s definitely India’s most loved and most talented actor. Ayush, Love you my bro. Proud of you. @ayushmannk (sic).”

2003, a young boy wanted to be a singer in a show where I was the judge- Popstars. He didn’t win it but won my heart and my love forever. Today as his new film releases, he’s definitely India’s most loved and most talented actor. Ayush,Love you my bro. Proud of you. @ayushmannk pic.twitter.com/jgYwJQoPOr — Dr. Palash Sen (@docpalash) June 12, 2020

A Rising Sun Films production, Gulabo Sitabo is directed by Shoojit Sircar, written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres in April. But, as the theatres remain closed due to the novel coronavirus, it was postponed. In May, the makers decided to release the film on the OTT platform.