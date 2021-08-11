Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, among others collaborate on a patriotic song, ‘Hum Hindustani’ for this Independence Day

For the first time ever, 15 legends are coming together to sing the song ‘Hum Hindustani’ a melody guaranteed to inspire you with a sense of hope, unity, and patriotism.

Among those who have contributed their voices to this phenomenal song are Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Padmini Kolhapure, Anil Agarwal, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, and Shabbir Kumar.

Priyaank Sharma & Paras Metha produced this song for their music label ‘Dhamaka Records’ and most of the artists featured have soulful voices that blend to form a patriotic tune. To add to the excitement, next-gen stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Ankit Tiwari, Siddhanth Kapoor & Jannat Zuber will also be singing in this wonderful song!

Taking it to the next level, Dhamaka Records introduces Hum Hindustani, the first collaboration of the biggest names! The patriotic track will set the bar high with its star-studded message of faith, hope, and unity in the fight against the pandemic.

Priyaank Sharma comments, “The legendary actors and singers who have come together for the first time in this anthem will surely resonate with all and sundry in our emotions for the country and the world as a whole, uniting and spreading love and hope.”

Likewise, Paras Mehta said, “Team Dhamaka is honoured and can’t wait to share this track with the world”.

The Vedanta Group’s Anil Agarwal foundation supports the song. Among the top philanthropists in the country, they have been recognized for their commitment to empowering communities, transforming lives, and helping build nations through sustainable and inclusive growth.

Hum Hindustani is directed by Mr. and Mrs. Films, whose music director is Dilshaad Shabbir Shaikh, whose lyrics are penned by Kashish Kumar, and whose music arrangement is by Mohit Beatlab. This Independence Day weekend on 13th August, ‘Hum Hindustani’, the latest single from Dhamaka Records, will be launched by Anil Agarwal foundation of Vedanta.