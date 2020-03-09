Hola! It’s Holi time. One must be planning thousands of ways to celebrate the festival of colours in their own way. However, another thought that arrives here is how to celebrate Holi with fun and festive fervour amidst the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, which has already reached India, confirming 31 positive cases, as of now. Hakuna Matata! If you are also thinking the same thing, then we’ve got you covered. We have curated a small list of Holi songs, which you can listen and enjoy the festive fervour along with the taste of Thandai and gujjiya. All you have to do is to plug the stereos and hit the button.

Balam Pichkari

This has been one of the most-loved songs for everyone. Be it party mode or the festive mood, “Balam Pichkari” always sets the mood. The song is from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that features Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy and Kalki Koechlin in the pivotal roles. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, the song creates thousand of memories, every time it plays.

Hori Khele Raghuveera

Baghban’s “Hori Khele Raghuveera” is an evergreen song, plays during Holi. It won’t be wrong to say that without this song, Holi feels incomplete. Since 2003, the song has managed to get the top number on charts. Amitabh Bachchan, Alka Yagnik, Sukhwinder Sing and Udit Narayan gave the voice to the unmissable song.

Rang Barse

It is one of the iconic songs of Bollywood, based on Holi. “Rang Barse” is a solo song and sung by eminent actor Amitabh Bachchan. This song has completed almost 39 years since its release in 1981, movie Silsila, and still has a separate fanbase.

Jai Jai Shivshankar

“Jai Jai Shivshankar” is among those forever Holi songs. The song has been recreated in the film War featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, released last year. The title of the song is based on the classic song on the same name, sung by legendary singer Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.

Lahu Munh Lag Gaya

“Lahu Munh Lag Gaya” from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela. Pictured on the arresting Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is still the most sensual Holi song ever. It has been sung by Shail Hada and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.