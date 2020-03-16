Bigg Boss 13 is over long ago but the contestants are still making the headlines every now and then. While Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are already in the news for their upcoming music video “Kalla Sohna Nai”, here is another Bigg Boss 13’ most-talked Jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, fondly known as SidNaaz by fans, who will feature together in a music video.

The song, titled “Bhula Dunga”, is sung by Darshan Raval. Sharing the news among his followers, Darshan took to his official Instagram handle and wrote: “Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye (sic).”

Along with the post, he posted a picture in which Darshan can be seen sharing smiles with Shehnaz and Sidharth.

Speaking about the song, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, who will be releasing the track on its official YouTube page said, “We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn’t want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaz are in for a very special song.”

Also, a picture is doing the rounds on the internet in which Sidharth and Shehnaz are seen romancing each other in the rain.

SidNaaz fans are already excited with the news and can’t wait to see them together.