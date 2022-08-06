Follow Us:
Armaan Malik, Ed Sheeran pose together for picture in Copenhagen

Armaan, who reimagined Sheeran’s version of ‘2step’ and collaborated with him for it, took to social media to share a picture from their rendezvous.

IANS | Mumbai | August 6, 2022 9:30 pm

Indian singer Armaan Mailk got a chance to meet Grammy winning-singer Ed Sheeran in Copenhagen.

In the caption space, Armaan wrote: “Truly an emotional evening for me. From doing a song with @teddysphotos to finally meeting him, talking about music and life and watching him live in concert. Thank you Ed for being so warm and humble, what a beautiful night”

Much before their collaboration ‘2Step’, Sheeran and Armaan share a similar career trajectory and a certain forever-like flavour of music. Recently, Armaan released the love anthem ‘You’.

