The second edition of Kumar Sanu Awards 2019, held at New Delhi, ends on a good note. Veteran singer Kumar Sanu has started these awards for the welfare of underprivileged children.

Some well-known personalities including Kumar Sanu, Sukhwinder Singh, Babul Supriyo, Mamta Sharma, Meera Chopra, Rajpal Yadav, Ashok Mastie, Mohd. Salamat and Zenith Dance Campany were also awarded for their amazing work.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar Sanu said, “I organized this award night for the welfare of underprivileged children, I would request everyone to support these children who are forced to beg on traffic signals in the age of studying”.

The singer also entertained the audience with his famous number “Tum Dena Saath Mera”.

The award show also saw some outstanding performances from prominent singers including Sukhwinder Singh, Mamta Sharma and many more.