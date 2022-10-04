Murali Mohapatra dies of heart attack while performing at Durga Puja

Murali Mohapatra, a well-known Odia singer, passed away during his performance at a Durga Puja event in Odisha’s Koraput district.

Mohapatra, who was reportedly ill, sat down on a chair on stage after performing a few songs at the event. When he was taken to the hospital, he was declared dead. His brother, Bibhuti Prasad Mohapatra, later informed that Murali Mohapatra had passed away from a heart attack. He was 59.

After learning of Mohapatra’s death, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed his condolences on Twitter.

ଲୋକପ୍ରିୟ କଣ୍ଠଶିଳ୍ପୀ ମୁରଲୀ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ନିଜ ସୁମଧୁର କଣ୍ଠରେ ସେ ଗାଇଥିବା ସଂଗୀତ ଶ୍ରୋତାଙ୍କ ହୃଦୟରେ ସର୍ବଦା ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ ରହିବ। ତାଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରିବା ସହ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାରବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି। — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) October 3, 2022

He wrote, “saddened to know about the demise of popular singer Murali Mohapatra. His sweet voice will always ignite the hearts of listeners. May his soul rest in peace. My condolence to his family.”

Mohapatra was nicknamed the “Akshaya Mohanty of Jeypore” because he used to imitate the late renowned Odia singer, songwriter, and composer Akshaya Mohanty’s singing style. He was also a government employee, working at the Jeypore sub-collector’s office.

(Inputs from ANI)