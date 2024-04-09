Munawar Faruqui’s hilarious take on endless Iftaar party invites

Munawar Faruqui, the well-known comedian with a knack for keeping his audience in stitches, has recently found himself inundated with invitations to Iftaar parties. In a humorous twist, he took to Instagram to share his plight, drawing parallels to a scene from the movie “Baadshah” where Johnny Lever, in his quintessential style, is constantly fielding calls and delaying plans.

Sharing a clip from the movie, Munawar couldn’t help but relate to the endless stream of invites, simply captioning it with a succinct “Seriously” on his Instagram story. It’s not hard to imagine the flood of invitations the comedian must be receiving, given his popularity and charm.

Despite the humorous take on the situation, Munawar has been making the rounds at various star-studded Iftaar gatherings, including the one hosted by Baba Siddique and another hosted by Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. His presence adds a touch of humor and warmth to these events, much like his performances on stage.

However, Munawar’s journey hasn’t been without its bumps. Earlier this year, he found himself in a bit of a bind when Mumbai police detained him along with 14 others for allegedly consuming tobacco-based hookah at a bar in South Mumbai. This incident raised eyebrows, but Munawar, true to his resilient spirit, bounced back from the ordeal.

Munawar’s rise to fame comes with both highs and lows. His stint on the 17th season of the popular Colors show “Bigg Boss” catapulted him into the spotlight, where he endeared himself to audiences with his wit and humor. However, his journey hasn’t been without controversy.

In 2021, Munawar made headlines when he was arrested in Indore following a complaint from a BJP MLA’s son, accusing him of making jokes about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The arrest sparked widespread outrage, eventually leading to his release after the Supreme Court granted him bail.