‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer unveils the origin of Mufasa and Scar

Disney is all set to release the prequel narrative of its blockbuster 2019 live-action reimagined ‘The Lion King’ which focused on Simba’s rise to power after demise of Mufasa. The trailer of the upcoming film, released on Saturday, August 9 at the D23 expo in California tells the tale of Mufasa and the prime antagonist of the franchise, Scar.

The highly awaited film, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is slated to tell the story of an orphaned cub’s rise to power to become the beloved king Lion King of Pride Land. The trailer reveals how Mufasa develops a strong bond with Taka, the sympathetic cub of the royal bloodline and becomes a part of his family as the duo embark on several adventures and the fight against Kairos, an adversary. The slated film will reveal how Taka becomes Scar, the chief antagonist and eventually kills Mufasa in ‘The Lion King.’

The trailer of the film opens with Rafiki–the wise mandrill, who serves as the shaman of the Pride Lands narrating the legend of Mufasa and Scar to Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala. The scene also features Timon and Pumbaa the beloved duo of the film franchise. Going to a flashback, the film is poised to bring the legend of the famous Mufasa and Scar to screens and reveal how they transformed from brothers to nemesis.

Advertisement

Catch ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer here:

Directed by the Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins and written by Jeff Nathanson, the film is a prequel to Jon Favreau’s 2019 blockbuster live-action remake of the original animated film, ‘The Lion King.’ For the upcoming release, Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. voice the characters of young Mufasa (originally voiced by James Earl Jones in the 1994 and 2019 versions) and Scar (voiced by Jeremy Irons in 1994 and Chiwetel Ejiofor in 2019).

While Beyoncé reprises voicing Nala, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter lends her voice to Kiara, King Simba and Queen Nala’s daughter. Other new cast members include Tiffany Boone as Sarabi, Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki, Preston Nyman as Zazu, and Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, the antagonist. Moreover, the film will feature Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother Eshe, Lennie James as Taka’s father Obasi, Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother Afia, and Keith David as Mufasa’s father Masego.

With the massive success achieved by the 2019 film which amassed an impressive collection of USD 1.66 billion worldwide, fans of the franchise have high expectations with the upcoming film as they wait to find out more about how the legend. Find out how an orphaned cub became a king starting from December 20.