MTV Splitsvilla X5’: Sunny Leone says ‘love is a 50-50 thing, it’s not one sided’

The latest episode of the reality dating show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’ saw show host Sunny Leone stepping in as a love guru as she imparted wisdom to the contestants.

She said: “Love is a 50-50 thing, it’s not one-sided and if it’s one-sided then it’s not love. Some of the greatest relationships go through the craziest things, I have definitely been through it with my husband to hell and back but that love does not change.”

The ‘Long Ride Pe Chal’ challenge saw Nayera, Arbaz and Harsh emerge victorious, while Siwet’s poor performance dragged the team down.

Tensions ignite as Arbaz and Siwet clash over the challenge, with Siwet blaming Arbaz for their loss. Nayera’s intervention fuels the fire, reviving old conflicts.

Tanuj ends the night with a grave warning, “Aur ab hum splitsvilla ke second half pe pahunch gaye, things are going to get extremely serious here on, right till the end so hold on tight.”

‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ is available on MTV and JioCinema.