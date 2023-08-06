‘MTV Roadies’: New mysterious contestants to be seen in upcoming episode

As the Kurukshetra fight in the reality youth adventure show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ reaches its culmination, the contestants are gearing up for the next destination – the majestic mountains of Chail. In the upcoming episode, viewers will witness a thrilling road trip unfolding, taking Roadies from the serene fields of Patiala to the mountains as new mysterious contestants make their way to the show.

As the journey progresses, the Roadies’ camp will welcome four newcomers from Roadies Battleground, sparking curiosity and uncertainty among the group. Sonu will ask the Gang Leaders, “Leaders, koi naye chehere dikh rahe haain aapko?” to which Rhea will be saying, “Do toh puraane bhi dikh rahe hain jo auditions me aaye the”. The unexpected arrival of the new contestants will leave everyone burning with questions.

The host, Sonu Sood will be seen explaining the ‘Tod Faad Entry’ task, where three teams of five Roadies each, including a new member, will face a multi-stage challenge that will happen simultaneously. The task will involve scaling a wall where the contestants will retrieve a ladder using a rope, descending to the next phase where pouches with numbers await. After unlocking a box they will discover silver balls. Two team members will then climb up the wall, aiming to break coloured tiles using the silver balls to complete the task.

Prince seems unimpressed with his gang members with their overall performance and will be seen expressing his disappointment. He will give an earful to his gang members saying, “Main agar itne saare show jeeta hoon woh luck se nahi jeeta. Mehnat lagti hai. Hard work lagta hai. Jisko jeetne ki chaah hoti hai na, wohi jeet ta hai.”

The upcoming episode of ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’Saturday will air on Sunday on MTV and JioCinema.