Sonu Sood, Anil Kapoor, Kapil Sharma congratulate PM Modi after his swearing-in ceremony

Actors Sonu Sood and Anil Kapoor have sent their best wishes to PM Modi after he was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time.

Anil Kapoor, who landed in Delhi to attend the oath-taking ceremony on Sunday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, took to X and penned a message for the Prime Minister as he wished that his tenure bring progress, strength, and prosperity to the nation.

“Best wishes, Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, on your swearing-in. May your tenure be marked by progress, strength, and unwavering commitment to the nation’s prosperity. Bharat Mata ki Jai,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Sonu also shared his best wishes on X in Hindi. He wrote: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to respected Shri Narendra Modi ji on taking oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the third consecutive time. Under the able leadership of the Honourable Prime Minister, the country will reach new heights of development. @narendramodi.”

Television superstar Kapil Sharma also took to his X and expressed his wish saying that the Prime Minister takes the country to greater heights with his leadership.

He wrote: “Many congratulations and best wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on becoming the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time. We pray to God that you take our country to greater heights with your able leadership.”