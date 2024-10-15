‘Mr Plankton’ teaser: Woo Do Hwan and Lee Yoo Mi tease a rom-com

Netflix has finally dropped the teaser and the poster of its highly anticipated drama, ‘Mr Plankton.’ Led by ‘King: The Eternal Monarch’ actor Woo Do Hwan and ‘Strong Girl Nam Soon’ star Lee Yoo Mi, the drama is an endearing rom-com. ‘Mr Plankton’ is about two people who are unable to blend in just like plankton. It will release on November 11.

On October 14, the makers dropped the teaser of the anticipated drama. The short clip opens with Jae Mi (Lee Yoo Mi) in the hospital. She gets to know she is suffering from premature menopause. On the other hand, Hae Jo (Woo Do Hwan) also visits a doctor and asks how much time he has left. He then reveals that he has a ‘bomb’ in his head. Jae Mi is overwhelmed and distraught over her condition as she is expected to carry the family line after getting married. While Hae Jo observes her from afar, he gives her aid and disappears.

Catch the trailer here:

Soon, the scene cuts to Jae Mi’s marriage. Hae Jo intrudes the celebrations to either help her escape or to steal her away. Viewers then find out that they are exes and Mi’s devoted fiancé Eoh Heung enters the room raising anticipation. The trailer then showcases snippets from Hae Jo and Jae Mi’s escape as he tells her that when two unlucky people unite, bad things are sure to happen. To this, Jae Mi replies, “That’s why we are a match made in heaven.” On the other hand, Hae Jo adds, “More like a match made in hell.” Generously sprinkled with humour, emotions, adventure and an endearing love story, ‘Mr Plankton’ promises a captivating watch.

In the teaser poster, Hae Jo and Jae Mi walk side by side. They are wearing part of the same tracksuit set, Hae Jo in the pants and Jae-mi in the jacket. The text snippet on the poster reads “A drifting soul, a stolen bride, and one last ride. Seriously, what could go wrong?”

‘Juvenile Justice’ director Hong Jong Chan has directed the series with ‘It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’ writer Jo Yong as the screenwriter. Apart from the lead pair, the drama will also star Oh Jung Se, Kim Hae Sook, Lee El, Kim Min Seok, and Kim Chan Hyung among others. ‘Mr Plankton’ releases on Netflix on November 11.