2024 MAMA Awards: Jennie, SEVENTEEN, aespa grab top nominations

BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ creates record with 900 M views on YouTube
BLACKPINK has given the BLINKs another reason to celebrate. Their track ‘Pink Venom’ hits 900 million views on YouTube, setting a new record.
The nominations for the prestigious 2024 MAMA Awards are out and it’s going to be a cutthroat battle! Catch the details here.
One of the biggest nights celebrating the best of K-pop is set to return! The nominations for the prestigious MAMA Awards 2024 are out and it’s going to be a cutthroat battle. With top stars including BLACKPINK’s Jennie, BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook, and K-pop groups including SEVENTEEN and aespa eyeing coveted wins. The highly-awaited night, recognising the best of K-pop in 2024 will take place in two locations. These are the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 21, and the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on November 22 and 23.
The awards will feature a tantalising line-up of performances with several K-pop acts ready to set the stage ablaze. In the first line-up of performers are ENHYPEN, RIIZE, TXT, aespa, and ILLIT among others. The three-day event promises a grand celebration of K-pop music and the frontrunners of the scene. With a fierce battle for the top tiles and an enthralling set of performances, the 2024 MAMA Awards is sure to captivate fans.
The complete list of nominations for the 2024 MAMA Awards is as follows:
Artist Of The Year
(G)I-DLE
82MAJOR
aespa
ALL(H)OURS
AMPERS&ONE
BABYMONSTER
BAEKHYUN
ENHYPEN
ILLIT
IU
IVE
JENNIE
JIMIN
JUNGKOOK
LE SSERAFIM
Lim Young Woong
NAYEON
NCT DREAM
NCT WISH
NewJeans
NOWADAYS
MEOVV
QWER
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TAEMIN
TAEYEON
TWICE
TWS
TXT
UNIS
YOUNG POSSE
YUQI
ZEROBASEONE
Album Of The Year
2 – (G)I-DLE
Hello, World – BAEKHYUN
SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN – SEVENTEEN
GOLDEN – JUNGKOOK
The Name Chapter: FREEFALL – TXT
Armageddon – aespa
THE WORLD EP FIN: WILL – ATEEZ
ROMANCE: UNTOLD – ENHYPEN
I’VE MINE – IVE
EASY – LE SSERAFIM
Fact Check – NCT 127
DREAM()SCAPE – NCT DREAM
RIIZING – RIIZE
ROCK-STAR – Stray Kids
With YOU-th – TWICE
MELTING POINT – ZEROBASEONE
Song Of The Year
ABCD – NAYEON
Armageddon – aespa
Baddie – IVE
Balloon in Love – SUNMI
Bam Yang Gang – BIBI
Boys Like Girls – Leellamarz, Gist, Jayci yucca
Cosmic – Red Velvet
CRAZY – LE SSERAFIM
DIE 4 YOU – DEAN
Dream – TAEYEON
EASY -LE SSERAFIM
Even for a moment – Sung Si Kyung, Naul
Fact Check – NCT 127
FATE -(G)I-DLE
FREAK – YUQI
God of Music – SEVENTEEN
Guilty – TAEMIN
Heavenly Fate – Lee Chang Sub
Hero – AKMU
HEYA – IVE
How Sweet – NewJeans
I’ll be by your side – DAVICHI
Impossible – RIIZE
Into You – N.Flying
LALALALA – Stray Kids
LOST! – RM
Love 119 – RIIZE
Love wins all – IU
Love You With All My Heart – CRUSH
MAESTRO – SEVENTEEN
Magnetic – ILLIT
NA – HWASAA
No Sad Song For My Broken Heart – K.Will
Pleasure Shop – KEY
plot twist -TWS
Episode – Lee Mujin
Small Girl – Lee Youngji, Doh Kyungsoo
SPOT! – ZICO, JENNIE
Sudden Shower -ECLIPSE
Super Lady -(G)I-DLE
Supernatural – NewJeans
Supernova – aespa
Standing Next To You -JUNGKOOK
Sweet Venom – ENHYPEN
TAP -TAEYONG
Taxi Blurr – Jay Park, NATTY
The knight who can’t die and the sili cradle – LUCY
T.B.H – QWER
To. X – TAEYEON
Warmth -Lim Young Woong
Welcome to the Show – DAY6
Whenever, wherever – Roy Kim
Who – JIMIN
WAY 4 LUV – PLAVE
Yes or No – GroovyRoom, Huh Yunjin, Crush
Young Man – HYUKOH, Sunset Roller Coaster
You & Me – JENNIE
Best Male Group
SEVENTEEN
TXT
ENHYPEN
NCT Dream
Stray Kids
ZEROBASEON
Best Female Group
(G)I-DLE
NewJeans
aespa
IVE
LE SSERAFIM
TWICE
Best New Male Artist
82MAJOR
AMPERS&ONE
ALL(H)OURS
NCT WISH
NOWADAYS
TWS
Best New Female Artist
ILLIT
BABYMONSTER
MEOVV
QWER
UNIS
YOUNG POSSE
Best Male Artist
BAEKHYUN
Lim Young Woong
JUNGKOOK
JIMIN
TAEMIN
Best Female Artist
NAYEON
IU
YUQI
JENNIE
TAEYEON
Best Dance Performance Male Group
God of Music – SEVENTEEN
Sweet Venom – ENHYPEN
Fact Check – NCT 127
Love 119 – RIIZE
LALALALA – Stray Kids
plot twist – TWS
Best Dance Performance Female Group
Super Lady – (G)I-DLE
How Sweet – NewJeans
Magnetic – ILLIT
Supernova – aespa
Baddie – IVE
EASY – LE SSERAFIM
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
Standing Next To You – JUNGKOOK
Who – JIMIN
Pleasure Shop – KEY
Guilty – TAEMIN
TAP – TAEYONG
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
ABCD – NAYEON
Balloon in Love – SUNMI
FREAK – YUQI
You & Me – JENNIE
NA – HWASA
Best Vocal Performance Group
FATE – (G)I-DLE
I’ll be by your side – Davichi
Hero – AKMU
WAY 4 LUV – PLAVE
Cosmic – Red Velvet
Best Vocal Performance Solo
Bam Yang Gang – BIBI
Love wins all – IU
Episode – Lee Mujin
Warmth – Lim Young Woong
To. X – TAEYEON
Best Band Performance
Into You – N.Flying
Young Man – HYUKOH, Sunset Roller Coaster
Welcome to the Show – DAY6
The knight who can’t die and the silk cradle – LUCY
T.B.H – QWER
Best Choreography
Supernatural – NewJeans
Magnetic – ILLIT
Guilty – TAEMIN
Supernova – aespa
CRAZY – LE SSERAFIM
Impossible – RIIZE
Best Music Video
MAESTRO – SEVENTEEN
Love wins all – IU
No Sad Song For My Broken Heart – K.Will
Armageddon – aespa
HEYA – IVE
Best OST
Whenever, wherever – Roy Kim
Heavenly Fate – Lee Chang Sub
Sudden Shower – ECLIPSE
Dream – TAEYEON
Love You With All My Heart – CRUSH
Best Rap & Hip Hop
Boys Like Girls – Leellamarz, Gist, Jayci yucca
Small Girl – Lee Young Ji, Doh Kyungsoo
DIE 4 YOU – DEAN
LOST! – RM
SPOT! – ZICO, JENNIE
Best Collaboration
Yes or No – GroovyRoom, Huh Yunjin, Crush
Taxi Blurr – Jay Park, NATTY
Even for a moment – Sung Si Kyung, Naul
Small Girl – Lee Young Ji, Doh Kyungsoo
SPOT! – ZICO, JENNIE
With top K-pop sensations competing for the top honours, fans are eager to find out who takes the award home as they root for their favourite artists.
