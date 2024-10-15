2024 MAMA Awards: Jennie, SEVENTEEN, aespa grab top nominations

One of the biggest nights celebrating the best of K-pop is set to return! The nominations for the prestigious MAMA Awards 2024 are out and it’s going to be a cutthroat battle. With top stars including BLACKPINK’s Jennie, BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook, and K-pop groups including SEVENTEEN and aespa eyeing coveted wins. The highly-awaited night, recognising the best of K-pop in 2024 will take place in two locations. These are the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on November 21, and the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on November 22 and 23.

The awards will feature a tantalising line-up of performances with several K-pop acts ready to set the stage ablaze. In the first line-up of performers are ENHYPEN, RIIZE, TXT, aespa, and ILLIT among others. The three-day event promises a grand celebration of K-pop music and the frontrunners of the scene. With a fierce battle for the top tiles and an enthralling set of performances, the 2024 MAMA Awards is sure to captivate fans.

Also Read: RIIZE’s Seunghan exits group following return announcement

Advertisement

The complete list of nominations for the 2024 MAMA Awards is as follows:

Artist Of The Year

(G)I-DLE

82MAJOR

aespa

ALL(H)OURS

AMPERS&ONE

BABYMONSTER

BAEKHYUN

ENHYPEN

ILLIT

IU

IVE

JENNIE

JIMIN

JUNGKOOK

LE SSERAFIM

Lim Young Woong

NAYEON

NCT DREAM

NCT WISH

NewJeans

NOWADAYS

MEOVV

QWER

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TAEMIN

TAEYEON

TWICE

TWS

TXT

UNIS

YOUNG POSSE

YUQI

ZEROBASEONE

Album Of The Year

2 – (G)I-DLE

Hello, World – BAEKHYUN

SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN – SEVENTEEN

GOLDEN – JUNGKOOK

The Name Chapter: FREEFALL – TXT

Armageddon – aespa

THE WORLD EP FIN: WILL – ATEEZ

ROMANCE: UNTOLD – ENHYPEN

I’VE MINE – IVE

EASY – LE SSERAFIM

Fact Check – NCT 127

DREAM()SCAPE – NCT DREAM

RIIZING – RIIZE

ROCK-STAR – Stray Kids

With YOU-th – TWICE

MELTING POINT – ZEROBASEONE

Song Of The Year

ABCD – NAYEON

Armageddon – aespa

Baddie – IVE

Balloon in Love – SUNMI

Bam Yang Gang – BIBI

Boys Like Girls – Leellamarz, Gist, Jayci yucca

Cosmic – Red Velvet

CRAZY – LE SSERAFIM

DIE 4 YOU – DEAN

Dream – TAEYEON

EASY -LE SSERAFIM

Even for a moment – Sung Si Kyung, Naul

Fact Check – NCT 127

FATE -(G)I-DLE

FREAK – YUQI

God of Music – SEVENTEEN

Guilty – TAEMIN

Heavenly Fate – Lee Chang Sub

Hero – AKMU

HEYA – IVE

How Sweet – NewJeans

I’ll be by your side – DAVICHI

Impossible – RIIZE

Into You – N.Flying

LALALALA – Stray Kids

LOST! – RM

Love 119 – RIIZE

Love wins all – IU

Love You With All My Heart – CRUSH

MAESTRO – SEVENTEEN

Magnetic – ILLIT

NA – HWASAA

No Sad Song For My Broken Heart – K.Will

Pleasure Shop – KEY

plot twist -TWS

Episode – Lee Mujin

Small Girl – Lee Youngji, Doh Kyungsoo

SPOT! – ZICO, JENNIE

Sudden Shower -ECLIPSE

Super Lady -(G)I-DLE

Supernatural – NewJeans

Supernova – aespa

Standing Next To You -JUNGKOOK

Sweet Venom – ENHYPEN

TAP -TAEYONG

Taxi Blurr – Jay Park, NATTY

The knight who can’t die and the sili cradle – LUCY

T.B.H – QWER

To. X – TAEYEON

Warmth -Lim Young Woong

Welcome to the Show – DAY6

Whenever, wherever – Roy Kim

Who – JIMIN

WAY 4 LUV – PLAVE

Yes or No – GroovyRoom, Huh Yunjin, Crush

Young Man – HYUKOH, Sunset Roller Coaster

You & Me – JENNIE

Best Male Group

SEVENTEEN

TXT

ENHYPEN

NCT Dream

Stray Kids

ZEROBASEON

Best Female Group

(G)I-DLE

NewJeans

aespa

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

TWICE

Best New Male Artist

82MAJOR

AMPERS&ONE

ALL(H)OURS

NCT WISH

NOWADAYS

TWS

Best New Female Artist

ILLIT

BABYMONSTER

MEOVV

QWER

UNIS

YOUNG POSSE

Best Male Artist

BAEKHYUN

Lim Young Woong

JUNGKOOK

JIMIN

TAEMIN

Best Female Artist

NAYEON

IU

YUQI

JENNIE

TAEYEON

Best Dance Performance Male Group

God of Music – SEVENTEEN

Sweet Venom – ENHYPEN

Fact Check – NCT 127

Love 119 – RIIZE

LALALALA – Stray Kids

plot twist – TWS

Best Dance Performance Female Group

Super Lady – (G)I-DLE

How Sweet – NewJeans

Magnetic – ILLIT

Supernova – aespa

Baddie – IVE

EASY – LE SSERAFIM

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

Standing Next To You – JUNGKOOK

Who – JIMIN

Pleasure Shop – KEY

Guilty – TAEMIN

TAP – TAEYONG

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

ABCD – NAYEON

Balloon in Love – SUNMI

FREAK – YUQI

You & Me – JENNIE

NA – HWASA

Best Vocal Performance Group

FATE – (G)I-DLE

I’ll be by your side – Davichi

Hero – AKMU

WAY 4 LUV – PLAVE

Cosmic – Red Velvet

Best Vocal Performance Solo

Bam Yang Gang – BIBI

Love wins all – IU

Episode – Lee Mujin

Warmth – Lim Young Woong

To. X – TAEYEON

Best Band Performance

Into You – N.Flying

Young Man – HYUKOH, Sunset Roller Coaster

Welcome to the Show – DAY6

The knight who can’t die and the silk cradle – LUCY

T.B.H – QWER

Best Choreography

Supernatural – NewJeans

Magnetic – ILLIT

Guilty – TAEMIN

Supernova – aespa

CRAZY – LE SSERAFIM

Impossible – RIIZE

Best Music Video

MAESTRO – SEVENTEEN

Love wins all – IU

No Sad Song For My Broken Heart – K.Will

Armageddon – aespa

HEYA – IVE

Best OST

Whenever, wherever – Roy Kim

Heavenly Fate – Lee Chang Sub

Sudden Shower – ECLIPSE

Dream – TAEYEON

Love You With All My Heart – CRUSH

Best Rap & Hip Hop

Boys Like Girls – Leellamarz, Gist, Jayci yucca

Small Girl – Lee Young Ji, Doh Kyungsoo

DIE 4 YOU – DEAN

LOST! – RM

SPOT! – ZICO, JENNIE

Best Collaboration

Yes or No – GroovyRoom, Huh Yunjin, Crush

Taxi Blurr – Jay Park, NATTY

Even for a moment – Sung Si Kyung, Naul

Small Girl – Lee Young Ji, Doh Kyungsoo

SPOT! – ZICO, JENNIE

With top K-pop sensations competing for the top honours, fans are eager to find out who takes the award home as they root for their favourite artists.