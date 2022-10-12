‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ finishes 100 days in Indian theatres

It’s raining Bananas all over again as the minions continue to dominate the box office with their adorable antics and crazy adventures. It’s a happy time for the Minion fandom as Universal Pictures’ Minions: The Rise of Gru has completed a successful run of over 100 marvelous days in Indian theatres on 8th October. The film seems to be doing even better as the excitement of fans refuses to die down.

According to official box office data, the movie has made over $2.48 Million in India and over $924 Million worldwide.

“Minions: The Rise of Gru finishing hundred days in the theatre is testimony to the fact that good cinema will lure audiences back to the theatres. At a time when there is so much uncertainty regarding the future of cinemas, Minions: The Rise of Gru stands tall, and its hundred days proudly reassuring distributors and audiences that the magic of cinema will never fade. We are glad to see the continuous shower of love from audiences on this movie. We congratulate the entire team at Universal Pictures and the creators on this milestone achievement” said Thomas Dsouza – Sr. Vice President – Programming PVR

Minions: The Rise of Gru is the untold tale of Gru (portrayed by Steve Carell) who desires to become the greatest supervillain in the world. The film is set in the 70’s that recounts the beginning of the relationship that was shared between Gru and the Minions at the time of their first meet.

The Despicable Me franchise’s fifth instalment, Minions: The Rise of Gru is an animated comic film produced by Universal Pictures and a sequel to the spinoff movie: Minions 2015.