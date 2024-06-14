Meghan Trainor eager to join ‘American Idol’ as judge

Pop sensation Meghan Trainor has her sights set on a new gig: judging on “American Idol.” In a candid chat on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the “All About That Bass” singer revealed that being a judge on the iconic singing competition is her “dream job.”

Meghan Trainor didn’t hold back her enthusiasm. “I’ve begged for this job,” she confessed. “I’ve done every interview in the world and said that this is my dream job. I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world.” Despite her efforts, she admitted that those contacts “don’t really have the full say, but I begged.” She eagerly awaits an update, jokingly adding, “Check my emails!”

The singer’s passion for “American Idol” stems from her love of watching contestants transform from hopefuls to stars. Trainor, who previously judged on “The Four: Battle for Stardom” in 2018, “The Voice UK” in 2020, and “Australian Idol” in 2023, relishes the journey. “I love being a part of that process. I just get way too attached,” she said. “It’s my favorite show. I’ve watched it since I was a child.”

Host Andy Cohen chimed in, suggesting the need to make this happen, to which Trainor playfully responded, “Call somebody, hello!” This sentiment was echoed by “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest, who praised Trainor’s talent and humor. “She was very good. Meghan is a super talent too, and she’s got a great sense of humor. She’s fun and she’s spontaneous.”

Country star and current “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan also had positive things to say about Trainor. “I think Meghan’s always been real fun,” he remarked. “You know, that’s kinda been her brand, to have fun. She’s real witty, so certainly.”

Speculation about who might join or replace the current judges has been swirling, especially regarding Katy Perry’s position. According to People, several big names, including the show’s first-ever winner Kelly Clarkson, have been mentioned as potential candidates.

Meghan Trainor’s dream of joining “American Idol” might just become a reality, given her enthusiasm and the support from current judges and the show’s host. Fans will have to wait and see if the pop star’s wish is granted. In the meantime, Trainor remains hopeful and ready for the call.