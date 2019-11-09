Kaun Banega Crorepati was in the news recently over the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj controversy. It so happened that while asking a question on the show, host Amitabh Bachchan addressed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as ‘Shivaji’ and the option on the computer screens also read ‘Shivaji’.

Soon after, a certain section of Kaun Banega Crorepati viewers along with BJP leader Nitesh Rane and Shri Rajput Karni Sena, addressed the issue and raised protests over the question wherein the Maratha warrior ruler was referred to as Shivaji. Not just this, #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv started trending on social media.

Later, Sony TV came out publicly to apologise for the error. The Sony channel took to their official Twitter handle to share the apology on the inconvenience caused. It wrote, “There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during Wednesday’s KBC episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same and being mindful of the sentiments of our viewers have carried a scroll expressing regret during our episode yesterday. #KBC11 (sic).”

Later, Amitabh Bachchan, too retweeted him and wrote, “No disrespect meant at all.. apologies if it has hurt sentiments.”

The reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati is successfully running from the past 11 years.